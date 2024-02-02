Aww! Netizens are smitten with Abhira and Armaan’s romance as ‘HUSBAND and WIFE’ in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show has been on-air for more than a decade now and while the show introduced us to Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the faces of the show, the legacy was gradually passed down to Shivangi Joshi - Mohsin Khan and in the third generation to Pranali Rathod - Harshad Chopda, who did a fantastic job with the narratives and storyline.

The daily soap has a mass appeal and now, as Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami carry the show on their shoulders, the serial gets all the more interesting with new elements in the offering. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Charu Bansal Joins Rival Company of Dev, Tensions Rise)

The lead pair of the fourth generation introduces Samridhii and Shehzada as Abhira and Armaan respectively and the audience is smitten with their chemistry already. The cute banters and the fun knok-jhoks are adorable and the fans and ardent followers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cannot have enough of their chemistry. On the other hand, Ruhi is also being bashed as she plays the third wheel in their relationship and the audience feels that she is delusional and needs to get a reality check.

The recent episodes have scenes where Armaan is seen coming close to her and there are moments which makes the audience’s hearts beat faster as they want them to become one!

Take a look:

Netizens can relate to the way Armaan feels for Abhira

Armaan really makes me feel sorry for him...And also he impress me …he knows how Abhira feels...because he has been in this situations before...a bad feeling when you are not wanted even though you are part of a family. #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/05qsXwjwZB — madha (@madhy13342301) February 2, 2024

The viewers are smitten with their emotional scenes

I like their emotional scenes more than this trip and fall scenes

Issi liye kehti hoon their separation tracks gonna serve harder

Zindagi mein pehli baar I am waiting for separation tracks usually I don't like them #yrkkh #Abhirasharma #armaanpoddar #abhimaan https://t.co/MzysmFRSuX —(@sunshinegirlll9) February 2, 2024

Fans complement script writers for dialogues and also showers love on Shehzada and Samridhii’s acting skills (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's Glamorous Party Look Unveiled, Igniting Tensions with Ruhi)

There might be a thousand romantic scenes but their Angst just hits differently. These two scenes have more impact on me than any scene of theirs together. Great dialogues, acting was 10/10. Sheh an Sam really do act fantastic when together.



|| #yrkkh #AbhiMaan || pic.twitter.com/8uIgL6xfp3 — Luffytaro (@exolflex) February 2, 2024

Netizens are in love with the way Abhira and Armaan treat each other

I don't know, why they were so awkward while dancing in front of those aunties. While, normally, they hardly feel any awkwardness being close to each other.



She puts her hand inside his coat to take out car keys & they behaved like proper husband-wife here.#yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/lEYJsmTZLt — T. (@mainaisihihoon) February 2, 2024

Ardent viewers find the pairing cute

What are your thoughts on the same?