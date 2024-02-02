Aww! Netizens are smitten with Abhira and Armaan’s romance as ‘HUSBAND and WIFE’ in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The lead pair of the fourth generation introduces Samridhii and Shehzada as Abhira and Armaan respectively and the audience is smitten with their chemistry already. The cute banters and the fun knok-jhoks are adorable and the fans and ardent followers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cannot have enough of their chemistry.
Abhira and Armaan

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show has been on-air for more than a decade now and while the show introduced us to Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the faces of the show, the legacy was gradually passed down to Shivangi Joshi - Mohsin Khan and in the third generation to Pranali Rathod - Harshad Chopda, who did a fantastic job with the narratives and storyline.

The daily soap has a mass appeal and now, as Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami carry the show on their shoulders, the serial gets all the more interesting with new elements in the offering. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Charu Bansal Joins Rival Company of Dev, Tensions Rise)   

The lead pair of the fourth generation introduces Samridhii and Shehzada as Abhira and Armaan respectively and the audience is smitten with their chemistry already. The cute banters and the fun knok-jhoks are adorable and the fans and ardent followers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cannot have enough of their chemistry. On the other hand, Ruhi is also being bashed as she plays the third wheel in their relationship and the audience feels that she is delusional and needs to get a reality check.

The recent episodes have scenes where Armaan is seen coming close to her and there are moments which makes the audience’s hearts beat faster as they want them to become one!

Take a look:

Netizens can relate to the way Armaan feels for Abhira

The viewers are smitten with their emotional scenes

Fans complement script writers for dialogues and also showers love on Shehzada and Samridhii’s acting skills (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's Glamorous Party Look Unveiled, Igniting Tensions with Ruhi)

Netizens are in love with the way Abhira and Armaan treat each other

Ardent viewers find the pairing cute

What are your thoughts on the same?

