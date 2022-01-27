AWW! Nima Denzongpa aka Surabhi Das miss her Daughter Manya in this video

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is Colors TV show. It is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to a different state to be with him. After a leap of 20 years, Nima has now raised her three daughters while working in the Goenka household. In the show, Surbhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles. Fans love their chemistry and are in awe of their love story. The show is going through major twists and turns.

Onscreen we might see high voltage drama, disputes between the characters, and much more. But off screen we see the actors bond so well with each other. And that is what fans just love about the characters. Moreover, fans demand such kind of lovely and funny video that is shared by cast. Look at the adorable family dance video shared by Surabhi tagging the co-stares and captioning it by saying she is missing Sonakshi Batra who plays the role of her daughter Manya in the show.

Check out the video:

Fans just got their Aww moment and are excited to see what coming up next in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile in the track we see that, In the Goenka house, Rani Sa and Pushpa have a conflict, Rani Sa still thinks something is wrong. Nima is upset with Manya, Naari, and Siya for causing trouble. Manya takes a stand that her family has to be there for the wedding. Nima and Manya are trying to talk it out when Sunita Aai tells her to think of the kid and she says that she will raise the kid if she has to.

Nima and Suresh finally convince Manya to get married. And they tell her that to celebrate a wedding they will do their own wedding celebration in the basti. Manya has not shown up at the function and people are restless until she does and hugs it out with Nima. Will Manya and Paras get married?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com