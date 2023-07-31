Aww! Pankhuri Awasthi and Gautam Rode finally take their twin baby girl and boy home, pose for the paparazzi

MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple who were expecting twins, have finally welcomed a twin boy and girl. The Saraswatichandra actor has now given an update on his wife’s health saying, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine”

Pankhuri and Gautam looked overjoyed and proud as they took their twin baby boy and baby girl home from the hospital. Pankhuri delivered her babies through C-Section and the couple assured everyone that she was doing fine. The couple posed for the paparazzi and Pankhuri is even seen chatting with the media. Take a look at a glimpse here;

Speaking about the babies, Gautam told a news portal, “Some of our relatives are saying that our son looks like me, while our daughter looks like Pankhuri. Actually, it’s too early to tell. I am just happy and glad that the babies are fine and the mother is doing well. The feeling of becoming a father is slowly sinking in. Yes, I am ready for some sleepless nights now. I am looking forward to this beautiful journey ahead.”

Credit-Pinkvilla