Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares an adorable glimpse of her twin baby, check it out

MUMBAI : TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam are well known faces in the world of Television and films respectively. The couple are in the best phase of their life as they became parents and recently welcomed a twin boy and girl. The couple are active on social media and keep sharing glimpses of their babies every now and then.

Pankhuri who is also working hard to lose all the postpartum weight keeps sharing adorable posts featuring her hubby and twins. She has now shared a cute picture of one of the twins, although she hasn’t revealed the baby’s face as yet. 

Pankhuri, earlier opened up about becoming a mother to twins, the stigma connected to breastfeeding and other challenges new moms face. She said, “As a new mother, there are so many things that you are anyway dealing with because you suddenly step into a new world, and breastfeeding is the most essential part of your motherhood journey. We, as a society, have become more accepting of a lot of things, and I don’t think breastfeeding should be any different.”

