Aww! Pankuri Awasthi's twins Radhya and Raditya get a special guest, check out the video

Pankhuri Rode recently embraced motherhood and welcomed a twin girl Radhya and twin boy Raditya with hubby Gautam Rode.
Pankhuri

MUMBAI : Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been known for shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was earlier seen in the show Maddam sir in the role of robot Police officer named ASI Mira. The actress has won the hearts of her fans with her performance in every show that she has taken up.

Pankhuri Rode recently embraced motherhood and welcomed a twin girl Radhya and twin boy Raditya with hubby Gautam Rode. The couple have a huge fan base and love to share little glimpses of their babies.

Recently Pankhuri shared a video of her babies with a special guest who came to visit them. We are talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi. Check out the adorable video of Shivangi playing with the twins here;

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

   

