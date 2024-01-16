Aww! Rab Se Hai Dua's THIS actress shares sweet glimpses of her childhood with her brother, check it out

MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered recently and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

Aditi Sharma who plays the role of Dua in the show has now shared a sweet glimpse of her relationship with her brother Sakshamm Sharma. Right from their childhood to now, she has shared some sweet pictures and captioned it, “mil gaya sabko jawaab? @sakshamm_sharrma.”

Check out the pictures here;

Aren't the brother-sister duo adorable? Tell us in the comments below.

