Aww! Rab Se Hai Dua's THIS actress shares sweet glimpses of her childhood with her brother, check it out

Aditi Sharma who plays the role of Dua in the show has now shared a sweet glimpse of her relationship with her brother Sakshamm Sharma.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 14:56
Rab Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered recently and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show. 

Also Read- Exclusive! LSD’s upcoming show on Zee TV titled ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ gets postponed due to this reason

Aditi Sharma who plays the role of Dua in the show has now shared a sweet glimpse of her relationship with her brother Sakshamm Sharma. Right from their childhood to now, she has shared some sweet pictures and captioned it, “mil gaya sabko jawaab? @sakshamm_sharrma.”

Check out the pictures here;

Aren't the brother-sister duo adorable? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Nishigandha Wad bags Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Gazal Dua Karanvir Sharma Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore rab se hai dua Simone Upadhyay Saarvi Omana Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 14:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ 'Dance Deewane'
MUMBAI: Get ready for the grandest dance spectacle as Bollywood's beloved Anna, Suniel Shetty, joins forces with the...
Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’
MUMBAI: In the upcoming week, Rakesh kidnaps Parineet, taking her to a secret place by forcing her to marry him while...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Big Twist! Jaidev vowes to solve the confusion
MUMBAI: Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles....
Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’
MUMBAI: The devoted fan base of superstar Rajinikanth is nearly unmatched. He is without a doubt one of Tamil Nadu's...
Sad: Aparna Dixit joins the bandwagon of celebrities who face harassment due to delay of flights! (Watch Video)
MUMBAI: There are a lot of people facing airport woes.It was only recently that a person slapped an airline staff...
Mystery Solved! Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi share a cryptic post, movie announcement details given inside
MUMBAI: Last year ended on a high note and this year we got to see a lot of announcements and trailers. Surely it is...
Recent Stories
Rajinikanth
Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ 'Dance Deewane'
Sanju
Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’
Aparna Dixit
Sad: Aparna Dixit joins the bandwagon of celebrities who face harassment due to delay of flights! (Watch Video)
Sagar Parekh
Aww! Sagar Parekh shares an UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT with Raveena Tandon on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11
Shakti Arora
Wow: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora teams up with Aparna Dixit for a music video!
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Sidarth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”