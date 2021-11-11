AWW! Rahul Vaidya's SUPER ROMANTIC birthday wish for wifey Disha Parmar will make your hearts flutter

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Disha Parmar turns a year older today, and she is having a ball of a time with her husband Rahul Vaidya.

The actress has jetted off for a small vacay for her birthday, and both Disha and Rahul are constantly sharing beautiful pictures from their holiday.

Disha is currently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

This birthday is extremely special for Disha as it is her first birthday after marriage, and it is indeed a beautiful moment for both of them.

And now, as several fans, friends, and family members poured in heartiest wishes for the birthday girl, Disha's husband Rahul also expressed his love for his wife.

The actor-singer took to his Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures amidst a stunning backdrop and wished his dearest wife Disha.

For the uninitiated, Rahul was locked in the Bigg Boss 14 house last year, and he had proposed to Disha on the same day on national television and asked her to marry him.

The actor mentions this as he recollects this special moment.

Well, Rahul and Disha give major husband-wife goals, and we can't get over this cute couple!

Here's wishing Disha a very happy birthday!

