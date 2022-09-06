Aww! Raqesh Bapat has a sweet wish for his ex-girlfriend's sister, Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they take a toll on the celeb couple but their fans too. Shamita and Raqesh had both met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and fallen in love. This came as a shock to fans who were considering Raqesh's move to Mumbai a chance to get closer to Shamita.

However, the Maryada

actor wished Shamita's sister and Bollywood actress Shilpa

Shetty on her birthday. He wished Shilpa in the cutest way possible. He shared a throwback picture on social media in which he can be seen making a painting of Shilpa Shetty on a canvas. Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Raqesh wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most lovable and adorable star on this planet. I wish you a life, full of joy, and I desire you continue in your mission of being happy, and making happy beings around u. May this life of yours be filled with happiness, cheer and lots of love. May faithful friends always stay by your side to bring you up whenever you are down. May your family always be your strongest support. May you have an amazing life with each passing year. Stay blessed. Love and hugs. @theshilpashetty."

Have a look.



Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

For the unversed, Raqesh participated in a dance reality show, Nach Baliye 6 with his then wife Ridhi Dogra. Shilpa joined the show as a judge and encouraged the couple to do well on the show. To express his gratitude, Raqesh had made a painting of the actress and handed it over to her during one of the episodes.

In an interview, Raqesh had then said, "Shilpa has been very supportive of me and Riddhi on the show. She has always encouraged us and have been very sweet to us. And I thought instead of just saying thank you, I chose to express my gratitude through my painting."

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Jealousy! Rhea envies Prachi and Ranbir's romantic dance

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a fully-customized vanity van on the occasion of her birthday. Finished in a shade of black, the vanity van acquired by Shilpa Shetty is a one-of-a-kind ride, which focuses on two aspects of luxury and fitness. On the outside, the vanity van is painted in a shade of black. The heavily restyled front profile of the van has slim and angular headlamps on the outer corners and quad rounded halogen lights in the middle above the front bumper. In the middle of the grille, this vanity van has the initials of Shilpa Shetty Kundra (SSK) embossed on it.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

