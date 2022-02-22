Aww! Raqesh Bapat's throwback video with Shamita Shetty is all things love

MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty form one of the most beautiful and adorable couples of the industry. The couple first met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and formed a good bond. The actors expressed their feelings for each other in the house and are happily in a relationship.

Raqesh has recently shared a throwback video of them and has showered his love for his lady. In the video, the couple is seen standing together and enjoying the cool breeze and boat ride. Raqesh donned a casual T-shirt with a denim jacket, while Shamita looked beautiful in a checkered shirt and denim. Raqesh captioned the video as ‘#Shara’.

Have a look.

One user wrote, 'Atti Sundar #ShaRa', while the other commented saying, 'Our adorable #ShaRa'. Another user wrote, 'You guys never fails to bless us... Thank you thank you.....love always'. 'Myyyy heart skip a beat', wrote another.

Earlier, Shamita shared that she did not expect to find love in the show. She said, "But as we got to know each other, we kind of understood that we wanted to explore something solid outside the house too."

Credits: Bollywood Life