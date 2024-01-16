Aww! Sagar Parekh shares an UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT with Raveena Tandon on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh shot to immense fame with his stint in Anupamaa where he played the role of Samar. Sagar came in as a replacement to Paras Kalnawat and his role was convincing to the audience. The character was soon killed off and he then got an opportunity to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11.

Sagar entered the show as a wild card contestant and right from his first performance, he impressed the masses with his dance moves. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans with the latest updates and happenings from his life. Sagar has been sharing glimpses of his performance, of how he was introduced in the show among many other things on his social media handle and once again, he has shared an adorable video which explains us more about his journey on the show. (Also Read: I think the only reason I'm taking up Jhalak is that it's going to push me out of my comfort zone : Sagar Parekh)

Taking to his social media handle, Sagar shared a video with a caption that mentioned an unforgettable moment in his Jhalak Dikhlaaja journey where Raveen Tandon appreciated his work. He also mentioned that he is grateful to everyone for his support ever since his first stint and that he is feeling blessed and motivated to perform better.

Take a look at his post below:

