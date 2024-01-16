Aww! Sagar Parekh shares an UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT with Raveena Tandon on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11

Taking to his social media handle, Sagar shared a video with a caption that mentioned an unforgettable moment in his Jhalak Dikhlaaja journey where Raveen Tandon appreciated his work.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 14:46
Sagar Parekh

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh shot to immense fame with his stint in Anupamaa where he played the role of Samar. Sagar came in as a replacement to Paras Kalnawat and his role was convincing to the audience. The character was soon killed off and he then got an opportunity to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11.

Sagar entered the show as a wild card contestant and right from his first performance, he impressed the masses with his dance moves. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps updating his fans with the latest updates and happenings from his life. Sagar has been sharing glimpses of his performance, of how he was introduced in the show among many other things on his social media handle and once again, he has shared an adorable video which explains us more about his journey on the show. (Also Read: I think the only reason I'm taking up Jhalak is that it's going to push me out of my comfort zone : Sagar Parekh)  

Taking to his social media handle, Sagar shared a video with a caption that mentioned an unforgettable moment in his Jhalak Dikhlaaja journey where Raveen Tandon appreciated his work. He also mentioned that he is grateful to everyone for his support ever since his first stint and that he is feeling blessed and motivated to perform better.

Take a look at his post below:

Now isn’t that sweet?

Show your love for Sagar in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: I think the only reason I'm taking up Jhalak is that it's going to push me out of my comfort zone : Sagar Parekh)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Sagar Parekh Anupamaa Paras Kalnawat Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 Raveen Tandon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 14:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ 'Dance Deewane'
MUMBAI: Get ready for the grandest dance spectacle as Bollywood's beloved Anna, Suniel Shetty, joins forces with the...
Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’
MUMBAI: In the upcoming week, Rakesh kidnaps Parineet, taking her to a secret place by forcing her to marry him while...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Big Twist! Jaidev vowes to solve the confusion
MUMBAI: Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles....
Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’
MUMBAI: The devoted fan base of superstar Rajinikanth is nearly unmatched. He is without a doubt one of Tamil Nadu's...
Sad: Aparna Dixit joins the bandwagon of celebrities who face harassment due to delay of flights! (Watch Video)
MUMBAI: There are a lot of people facing airport woes.It was only recently that a person slapped an airline staff...
Mystery Solved! Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi share a cryptic post, movie announcement details given inside
MUMBAI: Last year ended on a high note and this year we got to see a lot of announcements and trailers. Surely it is...
Recent Stories
Rajinikanth
Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ 'Dance Deewane'
Sanju
Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’
Aparna Dixit
Sad: Aparna Dixit joins the bandwagon of celebrities who face harassment due to delay of flights! (Watch Video)
Rab Se Hai Dua
Aww! Rab Se Hai Dua's THIS actress shares sweet glimpses of her childhood with her brother, check it out
Shakti Arora
Wow: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora teams up with Aparna Dixit for a music video!
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Sidarth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”