AWW! Shaheer Sheikh reveals the moment he and wife Ruchikka Kapoor had come CLOSER and played a major role in their love story

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikka Kapoor are extremely private people and still manage to keep things under wraps. 

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 15:52
shaheer

MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The actor has been in the industry for several years and managed to establish a name for himself. 

Shaheer had his own share of ups and downs in his career. 

Also, his personal life was always in the limelight. 

The actor was linked with so many of his co-stars, especially Erica Fernandes. 

However, the rumours faded with time. 

Shaheer has always been quite private about his personal life and never spoken much about it. 

The actor was dating Ruchikka Kapoor for quite some time but no one had any clue about it. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Sad! Saroj’s harsh words break Kanha’s heart

Although the duo was spotted together at many public gatherings, it all came out when Shaheer and Ruchikka had a hush hush wedding two years ago during the lockdown. 

Shaheer and Ruchikka are extremely private people and still manage to keep things under wraps. 

Even when Shaheer and Ruchikka were expecting their first baby together, the duo did not publicly announce it and days later after the couple was blessed with a baby girl, they announced it on social media. 

Well, Shaheer and Ruchikka rarely share lovey dovey pics on social media which makes their fans go gaga over their love story. 

In one of the interviews, Shaheer was asked about the one thing that played an important part in his love story with Ruchikka. 

The actor said that he and Ruchikka had gone on a trip to Bhutan. They were dating at that time. Shaheer revealed that they bonded a lot by travelling together. This trip had brought them closer. 

The actor revealed that the Bhutan trip was extremely special for both of them. Although they did not propose to each other on that trip. 

Well, Shaheer and Ruchikka are now a happily married couple with a cute daughter. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Oh No! Saroj tries to get Kanha’s attention, unaware of the bond between him and Sayuri

 

Shaheer Sheikh Ruchikka Kapoor Anaya Woh To Hai Albelaa Shaheer Ruchikka Star Bharat Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 15:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! The misunderstanding worsens, Abhimanyu and Akshara aren’t ready to make the first move
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty shares the new promo of the show where he is seen doing some daredevil stunts
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Excellent! Banni and Yuvaan team up against Viraj
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Glam Queen! Take cues from Jannat Zubair to ace up vibrant coloured outfit
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
HOTNESS ALERT! Woh To Hai Albelaa actress Aparna Dixit oozing sensuousness in these pictures will make you fall for her beauty
MUMBAI : Aparna Dixit is one of the most popular and known faces of the television world.The actress has been a part of...
Wow! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar recreate the poster form their iconic show, Check out
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade...
Recent Stories
Neetu-jaya
Revealed! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor finally opens up on why she refused Jaya Bachchan’s role in THIS film
Latest Video