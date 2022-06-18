AWW! Shaheer Sheikh reveals the moment he and wife Ruchikka Kapoor had come CLOSER and played a major role in their love story

MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.

The actor has been in the industry for several years and managed to establish a name for himself.

Shaheer had his own share of ups and downs in his career.

Also, his personal life was always in the limelight.

The actor was linked with so many of his co-stars, especially Erica Fernandes.

However, the rumours faded with time.

Shaheer has always been quite private about his personal life and never spoken much about it.

The actor was dating Ruchikka Kapoor for quite some time but no one had any clue about it.

Although the duo was spotted together at many public gatherings, it all came out when Shaheer and Ruchikka had a hush hush wedding two years ago during the lockdown.

Shaheer and Ruchikka are extremely private people and still manage to keep things under wraps.

Even when Shaheer and Ruchikka were expecting their first baby together, the duo did not publicly announce it and days later after the couple was blessed with a baby girl, they announced it on social media.

Well, Shaheer and Ruchikka rarely share lovey dovey pics on social media which makes their fans go gaga over their love story.

In one of the interviews, Shaheer was asked about the one thing that played an important part in his love story with Ruchikka.

The actor said that he and Ruchikka had gone on a trip to Bhutan. They were dating at that time. Shaheer revealed that they bonded a lot by travelling together. This trip had brought them closer.

The actor revealed that the Bhutan trip was extremely special for both of them. Although they did not propose to each other on that trip.

Well, Shaheer and Ruchikka are now a happily married couple with a cute daughter.

