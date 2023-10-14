AWW! Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri's daughter Ishaani turns one, the couple share heartwarming birthday wishes for their princess

Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri's darling daughter Ishaani has turned one and the couple has shared a heartwarming post on her first birthday.
shilpa

MUMBAI:Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri are television's most loved couple. 

The duo has been together for almost two decades now and has given major relationship goals. 

While Shilpa and Apurva are complete family people, their near and dear ones always wished to see them as parents.

Shilpa and Apurva's wish came true when the couple was blessed with a baby girl last year. 

The popular jodi has been over the moon ever since then.

They named their little princess Ishani and ever since then, Shilpa and Apurva have been busy with mommy and daddy duties. 

The couple keep sharing beautiful memories with their little one on social media making their fans go aww. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri blessed with a baby girl

Well, time has passed by within a blink of an eye and Shilpa-Apurva's cutie is already one. 

On this special day, the duo shared heartwarming wishes for Ishani on Instagram and we can't stop adoring it. 

Take a look:

Shilpa and Apurva have been hands-on parents and are fully dedicated towards their daughter. 

The duo is given major family goals. 

On the work front, Apurva was last seen in Anupamaa where he played an extended cameo while Shilpa was seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. 

Here's wishing the little princess Ishaani a very happy birthday!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:From Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani to Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy; Television couples who embraced parenthood after many years of marriage

Shilpa Saklani Apurva Agnihotri ishaani kanu agnihotri Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Anupamaa Colors Star Plus
AWW! Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri's daughter Ishaani turns one, the couple share heartwarming birthday wishes for their princess
