AWW! Sumbul Touqeer Khan MISSES one major thing after wrapping up Imlie's shoot and it is not co-star Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: After running on small screens for close to two years, Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie season one shoot has wrapped up.

The drama series starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles.

Well, as the show's first season wraps up, the makers are ready with Imlie season 2 and viewers can't keep calm.

Well, the last day shoot of Imlie was quite a memorable one for everyone.

We saw several pictures and videos that circulated on social media.

From cake cutting to clicking pictures with each one, the star cast made sure that they have a very good day.

Sumbul has become a household name for her show Imlie and her career has definitely reached new heights.

Well, it's just a few days since the shoot has wrapped up and Sumbul is already missing someone from the set.

Any guesses who is it? Well, let us tell you!

Sumbul has shared a picture of her character Imlie and mentions in the caption that she is missing 'Imlie'.

Take a look:

The show and the character seem to be very close to Sumbul which is why it might take some more time for her to get over it.

Well, it's not just Sumbul but we are sure that the ardent viewers of Imlie are also going to miss this iconic character.

Are you going to miss Imlie? Tell us in the comments.

