Aww…When The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti revealed that she was ‘UNEMPLOYED’ and was suffering from Endometriosis

Actress Sumona Chakravarti has now become a household name as she is an important part of popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Comedian Kapil Sharma's co-star recently recently decided to open up about her personal ordeal on social media.

Sumona Chakravarti posted a long Instagram post revealing that she is 'unemployed' currently and is battling since 2011.

She wrote: Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself.

That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty.

Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being.

The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight.

We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred.

But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well.

P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it.

Much Love

Few days before sharing this post, Sumona was spotted in Andaman islands enjoying some quality time with her friend Mohit Midha.

