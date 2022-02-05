Aww! ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Harshad Chopra reveals his relationship status

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows of Indian Television. Currently, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant are leading the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod plays Akshara and Karishma Sawant is Aarohi.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's chemistry is crackling in the show and fans want their dearest AbhiRa to be a couple in real life too. But is that possible? Harshad Chopda aka Abhi recently opened up on his singlehood status and his bond with Pranali Rathod.

In an interview with Etimes, Harshad stated that he doesn't have time for love as of now and wants to concentrate on work. Talking about his bond with Pranali, Harshad mentioned that nothing will happen just because fans want it.

He was quoted saying, "People wanting to see Pranali and me together in real life will not help. Unki wanting se kuchh hoga nahi. I am absolutely single and want to concentrate on my work. Had I had the time to concentrate on other stuff, I would have not been single (laughs)."

Harshad also spoke about how work is taking all his time leaving him mentally and physically exhausted. He stated this when asked why isn't so active on social media.

