AWWDORABLE! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan's childhood picture will make you drool over his CUTENESS

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan was last seen playing the role of Aryan in Star Plus' show Imlie season 1.

Imlie season 1 was one of the top-rated shows on the small screens which was been running successfully ever since the beginning.

The show also starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead role. She was portraying the role of Imlie in this drama series.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Cheeni’s mission to reunite Imlie and Aryan, Cheeni leaves with Aryan

As Imlie season 1 wraps up, the second season has kickstarted the new journey and the viewers are looking forward to another memorable journey.

Fans loved Fahmaan and Sumbul's on-screen pairing and are having high expectations from the new cast.

Well, as Fahmaan has wrapped up the shoot of Imlie, the actor is having a ball of time chilling at home.

His music video with Sumbul has been released and it is loved by the fans.

Fahmaan is one hottie and there is no doubt about it.

The actor is the heartthrob of many people.

But now, we came across a picture of Fahmaan's childhood that proves he was one cutie pie as a kid.

Take a look:

Fahmaan shared a picture with one of his friends or maybe a cousin to wish him on his birthday.

The actor looks all kinds of cute and we can't stop drooling over his innocence.

Fans are also going crazy over Fahmaan's cuteness.

On the work front, Fahmaan has not announced his next project yet.

However, the ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on screen soon with his new project.

What do you think about Fahmaan's childhood picture? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Romantic! Aryan and Imlie locked in a room