Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!

Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh have been teenage sweethearts. The two have been head over heels in love with each other and also have a child named Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee got married in 2012 and they give major couple goals.
Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has done an array of roles and can be called the blue eyed boy of the small screen. While he was seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 and 3, his personal life is nothing short of a filmy love story.

Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh have been teenage sweethearts. The two have been head over heels in love with each other and also have a child named Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee got married in 2012 and they give major couple goals.

Nakuul makes sure to spend family time and has believed that family should be priority. Recently, he took his wife Jankee on a yatch trip and the two seemed to be spending some amazing romantic time in between the sea. Not only that, Jankee even crooned to a classic song and it was beautiful. It set the vibe of the environment a notch higher.

Nakuul took to Instagram to share a video with a post which read:

Intezaar meetha tha, ab dedar ki deri hai...Ishq toh pehle bhi tum hi se tha, Kal dobara mohabbat hone ke deri hai.. P.S. Mohabbat = @alisethiofficial

Take a look:

Don’t the two look absolutely magical and made for each other? Show your love for Nakuul and Jankee in the comment section below!

