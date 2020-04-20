Ayaan does Jannat Zubair's makeup; her reaction is unmissable

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The ace star has come a long way in her career. Jannat started her small-screen career at a very young age and today, she is ruling several hearts with her creativity and talent.

We all know Jannat is very close of her young brother Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. Both share a very special bond and have always shared fun videos on social media. Jannat and Ayaan's videos are highly liked by the viewers.

And now, Jannat is making the most of her quarantine by indulging in various activities. The actress has now shared a video where Ayaan has turned his sister's makeup artist.

Jannat shared the video on her official Youtube channel. We can see Ayaan taking charge of Jannat's makeup and has chosen all the products by himself.

While Ayaan enjoys decking up his sister, both brother-sister duo indulge in sweet nok-jhok.

Take a look at the video:

After the final touch-up, when Jannat saw herself in the mirror, she seemed pretty surprised. Well, we don't know if she is happy or sad about her makeup.

When Jannat was trying to fix her makeup with a tissue, Ayaan jokingly warns her not to remove or else he will re-do it. Well, that's such a sweet 'Dhamki'.

But we can say that Ayaan definitely tried his best to make his sister look even more beautiful than she ever was.

