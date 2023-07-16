‘Aye Zindagi’ singer Esha Gaur on working with Mahesh Bhatt for 1920 Horrors Of The Heart: He taught me a lot, which made me feel good about my voice and talent

Esha Gaur

MUMBAI: Esha Gaur has lent her voice to the track ‘Aye Zindagi’ in the movie 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The film has been helmed by Krishna Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Mahesht Bhatt, along with Suhrita Das and Aman Puranik, has co-written the story, while Puneet Dixit has done the music for the project.  Avika Gor shares the screen alongside actor Rahul Dev.  

Talking about Mahesh Bhatt, Esha adds, “Mahesh Bhatt definitely has a very good sense of music, a different knack altogether and his reaction when he listened to the song was just ‘wow’. And, for me, his response was just out of this world. He gave me amazing comments and beautiful lines, which will remain with me throughout my life. I really respect him. He has taught me a lot, which made me feel good about myself, my voice and talent. I am really thankful to him.”

As a veteran in this field of work, there is so much to learn from the senior Bhatt that helps one in the long run, according to Esha.

"He told me that I have a very different voice and that he is finally hearing one like that after a long time". He said I have a different kind of wilderness in my voice,” she shares.

With this song Esha makes her big Bollywood debut as a singer. “It’s a very big break from the Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt banner. I am actually open to all kinds of work because when it comes to singing, I am passionate about it so whatever comes my way, I am looking forward to that. I love sufi songs and I hope Aye Zindagi will open up more doors for me,” she adds.

Meanwhile the singer is happy with the positive feedback around her track ‘Aye Zindagi’.

