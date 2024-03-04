Ayesha Khan expresses her anguish against media houses for capturing actress in wrong angles

Ayesha Khan rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 and today she has become a household name. The actress took on to social media and expressed her anguish against media houses for capturing actresses in wrong angles.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 18:14
AYESHA KHAN

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won’t spare him and she had come on the show to expose him.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Post, the show going off - air the actress hasn't done any project.

These days she is being offered a lot of projects and she is carefully choosing which ones to be part of.

The actress took to social media and expressed her anger on how the media clicks actresses in different angles and how disgusting and irritating it is.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan opens up on the INNUMERABLE SACRIFICES that her parents have made for her

The actress said "What are these angles? Where are you Zooming? Consent? What is wrong with some of the media houses? Can't a woman dress the way she wants without having the fear god known from where anyone would click what angle. Absolutely obnoxious! A woman is adjusting her dress before stepping out the car and you want to capture that exact moment and post, a woman is saying don't capture me from the back. Tadaa! The caption for the next post. "XYZ" says don't click from behind. Some of our media houses need to learn basic manners"

Well, this is not first time that an actress has raised a concern, there have been many other actresses who has raised this issue.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan looks like an epitome of beauty in nine yards of grace

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Colors Pakistani Serial Iqra Aziz Ayesha Khan Bigg Boss Season 17
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 18:14

