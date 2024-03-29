Ayesha Khan reveals that she would love to work in Pakistani serials

Ayesha rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss and where she exposed Munawar and his affairs and the audience loved her game and now in a recent interview she revealed she would love to work in Pakistani serials.
Ayesha

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won’t spare him and she had come on the show to expose him.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Post, the show going off - air the actress hasn't done any project.

But the actress seems to be a huge fan of Pakistani serials and in a recent interview she mentioned her wish to work in a Pakistani serial.

Ayesha said that " I love Iqra Aziz and I love Pakistani serials. They are so good and I would love to work in their series. The real fact is that the viewership of their serials is more here than in Pakistani"

Well, there is no doubt that Ayesha is one of the most loved actresses of television and the fans miss watching her on screen.

Do you want to see Ayesha in a Pakistani serial?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

