Ayesha Khan shares a craze for MS Dhoni as she cheers for him during the IPL match

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won’t spare him and she had come on the show to expose him.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Post, the show going off - air the actress hasn't done any project.

These days she is being offered a lot of projects and she is carefully choosing which ones to be part of.

Recently she was seen watching an IPL match and cheering for MS Dhoni as he hit sixes in the stadium.

Seems like the actress is a huge fan of Ms. Dhoni as the way she is cheering for him says it all.

Well, soon Ayesha will be seen in a movie and the actress is excited about her new project.

