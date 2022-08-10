Ayub Khan's character Vikram Oberoi introduces new twists to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Ayub Khan

MUMBAI: The popular television show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' on COLORS has been making waves with its unique storyline and power-packed cast. This week, the plot has become even more exciting with the entry of veteran actor Ayub Khan. He is seen essaying the role of Vikram Oberoi, the strict and authoritarian father of Veer and Armaan. His entry has introduced a new twist to the show's gripping narrative. The upcoming episodes are about to unfold a series of revelations, when Veer and Armaan meet their father after years and when Esha gets to know how Veer killed her father. With his immense talent and years of experience as a seasoned actor, Ayub has not only pulled off an impeccable performance in the fantasy drama but also left the viewers wanting to know more.

Ayub Khan on being a part of the show shared, "I am overwhelmed with the love and appreciation I have received for my role as Vikram Oberoi in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. I’m happy to be part of a show that has an ambitious scale and wants to strengthen the fantasy space in India. The character that I play -  Vikram Oberoi is a headstrong father, who has his set of secrets. I have tried to bring depth and authenticity to my character. I’m thrilled to see that the viewers are enjoying the new twist my entry has brought to the plot. I look forward to entertaining the audience with more nail-biting moments in the future through this show."

In the forthcoming episodes of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, it will be revealed that Veer was responsible for the death of Isha's mother. It remains to be seen how Isha will respond to this shocking revelation.

Keep watching ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

