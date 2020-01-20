Ayush Anand to portray a negative character once again on-screen

MUMBAI: Last seen essaying an extremely over-possessive and cruel husband in &TV’s Perfect Pati, the actor Ayush Anand has in a way become the top choice for essaying negative roles with ease. After a brief period of essaying drama, the actor is all set to make his supernatural debut with &TV’s popular supernatural – fantasy show Laal Ishq. In the forthcoming episode, Ayush will be portraying the character of an evil man-eater.

Interestingly the actor though seen in the negative shade in reel life is just quite the opposite in real life. An ardent pet parent to a cat, Ayush is a humble person with a soft demeanour who endeavours to stray from negativity and tries to surround himself with things that bring out positive vibes.

Speaking on this, the actor said, “I believe the audience has taken a great liking to all my negative characters. Since I am more of a calm and composed person in real life, portraying negative shades have been a great achievement of sorts for me. In fact, a lot of people have greatly appreciated my work, and I have received quite startling feedback for these roles. While initially playing this role was challenging, but over a period, I have begun enjoying it. It gives me a chance to depict an unexplored side of me. Having said that, I do hope to get a positive role in my next and showcase the fun-loving, happy side of mine to the audience.”

The talented actor won a lot of hearts with his portrayal as the psychotic husband previously and now he is all set to send shivers down the spine with his portrayal of a scary monster in the upcoming episode of Laal Ishq.

In the upcoming episode of Laal Ishq, Girish played by Ayush Anand gets the energies of the Vanraja aka man-eater while he is taking a stroll in the jungle one night. After a few days, he starts behaving like a man-eater and starts killing innocent people. In the rage to kill people and eat them as the food, he aims at killing his son. Will he kill his own son? What new turn will the story take?