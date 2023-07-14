Ayushi Khurana Delights in Monsoon with a Scrumptious Pakora Party on her set from Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 16:22
Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’

MUMBAI :The crew of Star Bharat's highly acclaimed show, 'Ajooni,' recently came together to embrace the joyous monsoon season with a delightful pakora party on the set. This vibrant gathering not only added a dash of flavor to their busy schedules but also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie among the cast and crew. The tantalizing aroma of sizzling pakoras filled the air, igniting everyone's taste buds and setting the stage for a truly enjoyable affair. The lead Ayushi Khurana who usually avoids junk and oily food devoured on pakora party.

Speaking about the same she said, “Monsoon makes me happy; the environment becomes so pleasant and the best thing to enjoy monsoon is with a cup of ‘Garam chai’ and ‘Pakora’. I usually avoid eating junk and oily food but I love to hog on to samosa pav, Wada Pav and Pakora’s. It was a delight to have tasty fest of pakora’s on sets in between our hectic schedule”.

Beyond the delectable food, the pakora party also provided a much-needed break from the hectic shooting schedules. The cast and crew laughed, shared anecdotes, and engaged in lighthearted banter, strengthening the bonds that go beyond their roles on the show. This gathering epitomized the spirit of unity and teamwork, creating an even stronger sense of camaraderie that reflects in the success of 'Ajooni.'

The pakora party on the set of 'Ajooni' was a resounding success, creating cherished memories that will endure long after the monsoon rains have subsided. This event exemplified the dedication and passion of the 'Ajooni' crew, who not only deliver exceptional performances on screen but also nurture a supportive and inclusive work environment.

 

 

Star Bharat ajooni Ayushi Khurana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 16:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
MUMBAI : Bhumi Pednekar is currently on a vacation in Goa and has been sharing videos from there on social media. Today...
Exclusive! “When we started, we never thought we would come this far”, Gagan Arora on College Romance season 4
MUMBAI: Actor Gagan Arora has been grabbing the attention and winning hearts of the fans with his beautiful talent. The...
Ayushi Khurana Delights in Monsoon with a Scrumptious Pakora Party on her set from Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI :The crew of Star Bharat's highly acclaimed show, 'Ajooni,' recently came together to embrace the joyous monsoon...
Woah! One of the episodes of 'The Trial' inspired from Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case
MUMBAI :3 years ago, while India was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic on one hand, the media and several netizens,...
Wow! Sandeepa Dhar looks stunning in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI :Actress Sandeepa Dhar is one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, she is indeed one such...
Wow! Gadar 2 poster is out; Sunny Deol's action avatar impresses the fans
MUMBAI : Gadar 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is all...
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
upcoming episode
India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ! Exclusive! Shakti Kapoor to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals her experience of being a challenger on the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
Barun Sobti
Exclusive! Barun Sobti finally breaks his silence on working with Sanaya Irani and reveals if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season four is on the cards
Shiv Thakare
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special thing that Shiv Thakare did for Sheezan Khan that will melt your heart
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Rohit Shetty's grand chopper entry sets the stage for the thrilling premiere of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
atrangii
EXCLUSIVE! Sana Amin Sheikh and Shail Phull starrer show produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma for Atrangii TV gets a TITLE