Ayushi Khurana from Star Bharat’s ‘Ajooni’ speaks about making handmade diyas for this Diwali

MUMBAI: Ayushi Khurana has become a household name ever since she debuted as lead actor in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’ alongside Shoaib Ibrahim. Their chemistry as Ajooni and Rajveer has kept the audience hooked to their television screens. As Diwali is around the corner Ayushi Khurana speaks about her plans for this Diwali and doing something special this year.

She says, "I'm especially looking forward to the Diwali festival this year because I have some time off during this period, and I have something wonderful planned to make this Diwali memorable. I've always been fascinated by the craft of pottery, so this year, in an effort to make this Diwali a little more special, I made the decision to learn how to make clay diyas. I'm always eager to learn new things and give them a try, so this time I'm using the festival as an occasion to attempt something that will stand out in my memory and make this festival even more special.

She further adds, "As artists, we are continuously on set, so we don't have much time to fully enjoy the festivals. However, I'm glad because I have a holiday this Diwali and have a ton of other things on my list in addition to trying my hand at pottery. If everything goes according to plan, I may even travel to my hometown to celebrate Diwali with my family. So, I just wanted to wish everyone a Happy Diwali in advance because I'm really looking forward to the celebration this year.

In the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s ‘Ajooni’ will see some romance brewing between Ajooni played by Ayushi Khurana and Rajveer played by Shoaib Ibrahim with lots of drama coming their way. This Diwali will be filled with lots of entertainment for the viewers

Stay tuned to watch ‘Ajooni’ every Monday-Saturday at 8:30 PM only on Star Bharat.Ayushi Khurana