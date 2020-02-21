Ayushmann khurrana Ankona’s dreamy moment on Indian idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol has been a show which is known to give a platform to all the aspiring singers and this ritual was followed this season as well. The ace panel of judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya on Indian Idol season 11 are loved by the audience and their bond was highly appreciated too.

The Choti Alka of Indian idol season 11 performed on a medley of songs such as “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage , Tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha, Yeh mera dil hai pyaar ka Deewana”. After her performance she requested Ayushmann to perform with her as she is huge fan of him and loves all his movies. Ayushmann being the gentleman he is , he immediately agreed and performed with Ankona on the song “ Nazm Nazm” . Ayushmann and Ankona gave their special performance on life size moon. Ankona was on cloud 9 after pefroming with Ayushmann as she had a fan moment.

Post her performance Ayushmann also mentioned he is fan of Ankona’ singing and wish her all the best for her future and the grand finale of Indian Idol 11.