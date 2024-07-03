Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sayli Salunkhe pulls a PRANK on Mohit Malik and it is the FUNNIEST THING on the internet today!

MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television however sadly; the show is being lifted off-air. The Star Plus show has quite a fan following and Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s chemistry stood out in the show.

Sayli and Mohit turned out to be thick buddies over the period of time and we have often heard of the entire team bonding extremely well and even sharing lunches together. Infact, Sayli and Mohit made a lot of fun reels together too.

Now, Sayli shared a fun reel where she pulled a prank on Mohit. While Mohit was in a deep conversation with one of his co-actors, Sayli tied his shoelaces and then told him to come for a shot. As Mohit got up to walk his fell down and Sayli and the team had a hearty laugh.

Mohit in a funny way beat up Sayli for the same.

The video is funny and it shows what a great bond the actors on the set share with each other.

Take a look:

Watching this, we are sure Mohit, Sayli and all the co-actors are going to miss working together on the show.

