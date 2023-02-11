"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Tale of Second Chances in Love and Marriage"

MUMBAI :In the world of love stories, "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," produced by Rajan Shahi, is set to bring a unique and heartfelt storyline in the upcoming episodes. This focuses on two individuals who once had the strongest belief in love and marriage but were deeply hurt by the painful experience of infidelity and betrayal by their own life partners.

Vandana(Sayli Salunkhe)and Kunal(Mohit Malik), two people who cherished the idea of love and the commitment of marriage more than anything else in the world. Their trust in the enduring power of love was unshakable, and they believed they had found their forever love. However, life had different plans for them. The people they trusted the most broke their hearts, leaving behind profound scars and a sense of disappointment.

Now, the question is: Can Vandana and Kunal, who have lost faith in love and marriage, find it in their hearts to give love a second chance? "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" will revolve around the idea of getting a second chance for love and marriage. It will explores the possibility of healing old wounds and rekindling the flames of love in hearts scarred by past experiences.

Vandana and Kunal, despite their painful pasts, are given the opportunity to start anew. The story takes us on their emotional journey as they confront the ghosts of infidelity and betrayal from their past relationships.

Will Vandana and Kunal be able to overcome their traumatic pasts and open their hearts to love once more? This is the question that "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" aims to answer.