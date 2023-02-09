Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana gets invited to the Narali Purnima festival

MUMBAI: Vimal, who works for Vandana, is a lady from the Koli community. She invites Vandana to a festival called Narali Purnima. Bobby pressures Kunal to go to this festival because they hope to find a singer there. Vandana and her family are worried because Hemant has used their house as collateral for a loan, and they have limited time to pay it back. Atya advises Vandana to enjoy the festival and not stress out because everything will work out. The Narali Purnima Festival is usually celebrated near a river or pond by the Koli and other fishing communities. They offer coconuts to Lord Varuna, the god of the ocean, and seek his blessings. People pray to the Lord and thank him for their livelihoods.

In the previous episode we saw how Kunal saved Vandana from some goons and teased Vaibhav. Vandana got upset with Hemant because he blamed Vijay for their financial problems. Kunal was angry with his employees for wasting food and time. Vijay praised Vandana's musical knowledge. Kunal also got annoyed when he realized his staff wasn't suitable for the job.

