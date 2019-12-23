News

Baavle Utaavle actor Paras Arora’s NEW project

MUMBAI: Paras Arora is a popular television actor. He has been part of many shows including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Dil Se Dil Tak. Now, he has bagged his new project.

The actor, who was last seen in SAB TV’s Baavle Utaavle, is all set to feature in an upcoming music video. Yes, you read that right.

Titled Bhulaa De, the song is sung by Lakshay Chaudhary. In the video, Paras will be seen opposite Shivani Badoni.

An elated Paras took to social media and shared the first look of the video with his fans and followers.

