Babita loses her jhumka, and Jethalal accidentally breaks it! How will she react?

MUMBAI : In a hilarious episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airing tonight, Jethalal will find himself in a spot. As he steps out of his house, Jethalal finds Babita ji and Iyer worried and looking around for something. Iyer tells him that Babita has lost one of her jumkas and they are trying to find it. Jethalal offers to help, and just then he senses something under his feet. It's Babita ji's jhumka!

Rather than picking it up and handing it over immediately, Jethalal decides to extend the search to earn some brownie points for helping Babita ji. When Iyer asks him to move around and search the jhumka, Jethalal drags his feet as if limping so that Iyer cannot spot the jhumka. At one moment, Iyer pushes Jetha aside and is shocked to see that Babita's jhumka is broken! Babita ji is also shocked to see Jethalal's behaviour.

What happens next? Will Babita ji get upset with Jethala from breaking her jhumka? Or will Jethalal manage to save the day with some excuse? Filled with loads of drama, suspense, thrill and laughter, the upcoming track is not to be missed. Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a longest-running sitcom that was first aired in 2008 and is now in its 14th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.