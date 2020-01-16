Babita Phogat’s ROMANTIC post is all things LOVE

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat, who was seen in the television show Nach Baliye 9, has penned down an adorable post for her hubby.

The stylish wrestler is married to fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag and the duo sets major couple goals for their fans and followers.

Babita is quite active on social media and often shares lovely pictures with her hubby. Her latest post is an adorable one, too.

A day ago, the pretty lady took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture which featured her along with her hubby. In her caption, she mentioned how they are a forever kind of a thing. “You and me is a forever kind of a thing,” Babita wrote. She also called her husband her hero.

Check out her romantic post right here: