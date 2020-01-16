News

Babita Phogat’s ROMANTIC post is all things LOVE

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat, who was seen in the television show Nach Baliye 9, has penned down an adorable post for her hubby. 

The stylish wrestler is married to fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag and the duo sets major couple goals for their fans and followers. 

Babita is quite active on social media and often shares lovely pictures with her hubby. Her latest post is an adorable one, too. 

A day ago, the pretty lady took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture which featured her along with her hubby. In her caption, she mentioned how they are a forever kind of a thing. “You and me is a forever kind of a thing,” Babita wrote. She also called her husband her hero. 

You and me is aforever kind of a thing #couplegoals #you #me #complete #romantic #myhero

On the professional front, Babita is a famous wrestler, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also earned silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games. 

Speaking about her TV work, she participated in Star Plus’ dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, with Vivek.

