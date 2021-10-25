“Bachpan ki yaad aa jati thi” recalls Krushal Ahuja on attending Badminton workshops prior to shooting for Rishton Ka Manjha

MUMBAI: Ever since its premiere, Zee TV’s latest fiction show, Rishton Ka Manjha, has made a remarkable impression on the audience through its intriguing plot and relatable characters like Arjun (Krushal Ahuja) and Diya (Aanchal Goswami). The duo has received immense love from the viewers for their adorable chemistry, and they have also managed to keep them constantly intrigued through the numerous twists and turns in their tale. Naturally, Krushal and Aanchal too have been working extremely hard to ensure their characters meet the mark and are nothing short of perfect to the audience. In fact, both the actors have been wanting to nail their characters in such a perfect manner that they decided to get every aspect right, even their passion for badminton.

With an aim to make Diya and Arjun’s character as authentic as possible, Krushal and Aanchal had initially begun their journey on this show by working diligently to get their hands straight on their badminton racket. The duo underwent rigorous badminton workshops for a month and even took help from a professional to get their postures right. They were not just trained to understand the game but also got a hands-on experience in playing a match. While the experience turned out to be quite a thrilling one for the actors, it also turned out to be a pretty nostalgic one as well. A month into the show now, Krushal can’t help but reminisce the moments that he had when he had just begun shooting for this show.

As Krushal Ahuja said “Well of course we all have played badminton while we were children, maybe at our locality with our friends, or maybe in school. But I never really knew there was so much more to this game, until now. It’s because of Rishton Ka Manjha that I’ve gotten the chance to know and learn the game properly, and I can say it ain’t that easy. Both, Aanchal and I had to attend quite a few workshops and we were under constant guidance of a badminton professional who had been giving us essential tips and acquainting us with the mannerisms of the game. In fact, sometimes we used to play even a match or two and sachi mein, bachpan ki yaad aa jaati thi! It was quite a thrilling experience and it helped both of us prep and understand the passion that our characters held towards the game. Of course, now we do not get much of a chance to play that many matches, but I really look forward to having another game whenever we can on set. As actors we’re always willing to do much more than what is expected out of us and learning the sport has been one for both me and Aanchal I can say. I must thank my entire team who really helped us delve deep into the skin of our characters.”

While Aanchal and Krushal are busy reminiscing their journeys, Arjun is busy schooling Diya for her upcoming trials.

