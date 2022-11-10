Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: LOL! Shubhaavi Choksey learns a new feature about social and her reaction is PRICELESS
Shubhaavi recently took Instagram and shared a super funny video where she can be seen learning a new feature and her reaction is hilarious.
MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is an Indian television actress known for playing Meera Singhania in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishika Rai Choudhary in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
She is currently playing Nandini Kapoor, Ram’s step-mother, on Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. She is being immensely loved and praised for her performance on the show.
The fans loce it when celebs kepe sharing glimpses on their social media. Shubhaavi recently took to Instagram and shared a funny yet cute video of her along with co-star little Aarohi aka Pihu. We can see Shubhaavi learning about one of the features of Instagram from Aarohi. Her reaction is priceless.
Check it out here:
The show is up with interesting drama and exciting twists in its upcoming segments. Previously, Priya stayed back at Kapoor Mansion since she was intoxicated by Ram. Further, Nandini, who sees her the next morning on breakfast, is shocked and questions her.
Priya gives Nandini a befitting reply that leaves Nandini speechless. Priya taunts Nandini that she cares for her daughter and will be there for her when her daughter needs her. Furthermore, Priya also taunts Nandini that mothers are not supposed to be with their child only in good times for their selfish needs. Hearing this, Nandini is left speechless and fuming at Priya.
