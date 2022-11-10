Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: LOL! Shubhaavi Choksey learns a new feature about social and her reaction is PRICELESS

MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is an Indian television actress known for playing Meera Singhania in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishika Rai Choudhary in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

She is currently playing Nandini Kapoor, Ram’s step-mother, on Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. She is being immensely loved and praised for her performance on the show.

ALSO READ:

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: AWW! Priya and Ram share a romantic moment, Pihu clicks them together

The fans loce it when celebs kepe sharing glimpses on their social media. Shubhaavi recently took to Instagram and shared a funny yet cute video of her along with co-star little Aarohi aka Pihu. We can see Shubhaavi learning about one of the features of Instagram from Aarohi. Her reaction is priceless.

Check it out here: