Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Awww! Did Nakuul aka Ram kiss Disha aka Priya? | Deets Inside

Check out here in this article to know the complete truth about whether Naakul ‘Ram’ Mehta ‘Kapoor’ kissed Disha ‘Priya’ Parmar ‘Kapoor’.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:46
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Awww! Did Nakuul aka Ram kiss Disha aka Priya? | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not have enough of the drama.

On audience demand, the show is back with a season 2 and this time, playing the rebooted characters of Ram and Priya are Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is about a man and a woman in their mid-thirties, who belong to different classes, marry despite knowing nothing about each other and strive to find their way to mutual respect and marital bliss.

Also read: SUSPICION: Ram tries to get INTIMATE with Priya, pulls out a bangle which belongs to his mother in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!

Their sizzling chemistry has been loved by all. People love the twists and turns shown in the serial.

But as per the behind the scenes (BTS) shared by Nakuul aka Ram, we will see an amazing scene wherein there would be a lovey-dovey moment in between Ram and Priya.

There might be dance sequence between both them and supposedly Ram might kiss Priya and she will blush a lot and she would love being loved by Ram

11

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Major Twist! Vedhika poisons Ram’s mind, provokes him to call off Akki Shivi’s marriage

Well, are you excited to see their blooming romance?

Please let us know your views on the same.

Stay glued to tellychakakr.com for more news and updates. 

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Priya Ram Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Mahendra Nandini Sony LIV Sony Entertainment Television ALT Balaji Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
MUMBAI: Shubhashish Jha is no doubt one of the most loved actors, especially on television. We have seen some amazing...
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor
MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of...
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2 opened in the theatres on April 29. On its opening day, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma's real life Sonali and Omkar
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Disheartening! Take a look at your favourite Bollywood celebs who have left their fans heartbroken with their break-ups
MUMBAI: Celeb couples get a lot of love from fans. While many of them are close to fans’ hearts, there are a few who...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Latest Video