Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Awww! Did Nakuul aka Ram kiss Disha aka Priya? | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not have enough of the drama.

On audience demand, the show is back with a season 2 and this time, playing the rebooted characters of Ram and Priya are Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is about a man and a woman in their mid-thirties, who belong to different classes, marry despite knowing nothing about each other and strive to find their way to mutual respect and marital bliss.

Their sizzling chemistry has been loved by all. People love the twists and turns shown in the serial.

But as per the behind the scenes (BTS) shared by Nakuul aka Ram, we will see an amazing scene wherein there would be a lovey-dovey moment in between Ram and Priya.

There might be dance sequence between both them and supposedly Ram might kiss Priya and she will blush a lot and she would love being loved by Ram

Well, are you excited to see their blooming romance?

Please let us know your views on the same.

