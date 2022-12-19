Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta meets Ram Kapoor; says, “Ram Kapoor's in the Multiverse of Happiness…”

MUMBAI: Popular Television actor Nakuul Mehta gave a fabulous surprise to his fans on his social media page recently. The actor caught up with the original Ram Kapoor from the first season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain and shared a delightful picture for his ardent fans. Actor Ram Kapoor whose character name was also the same, has his hand around Nakuul and both are seen smiling from end to end. Nakuul captioned the picture, “Ram Kapoor's in the Multiverse of Happiness”

Fans were super thrilled to see the two men who have played the same character, together. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the picture and wrote, ‘OMG!”

Hush Hush actress Kritika Kamra commented, “favorites”. Other celebs who posted their comments included Shubhaavi Choksey, Niki Walia, and Meiyang Chang among others.

Check out the post here;

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar and Nukuul Mehta who play the leads of Priya and Ram respectively in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, will be leaving the show as it is taking a 20 years leap. This is difficult news for their fans to digest.

A source close to the show said, “It will be very difficult to replace Nakuul and Disha as several episodes of the show have already been telecast and the viewers have found a certain strong connection with them. The story ahead therefore will not have them. If a few scenes have to be shot with them, which will be later shown in flashback- that will be done in December or January. Still two months to go; the leap is being planned for January end.”

Credit-TOI