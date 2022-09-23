Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Alefia Kapadia compares Disha Parmar with THIS creature

Alefia aka Sara recently took to Instagram and shared a hilarious glimpse of Disha aka Priya.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 19:52
Disha

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the viewers are hooked to their screens.

The show is constantly witnessing high voltage drama, which ensures more and more spice in the story.

Ram and Priya are happy with Pihu and later they plan to tell Pihu the truth that Ram is her real father but Nandini plays an evil game once again by brainwashing Ram and provoking him to file for sole custody.

While it is all tense and drama on-screen, it is all fun and laughter off-screen. Alefia aka Sara captured Disha aka Priya recently with rollers in her hair on set and compared her with an animal’s look. Disha can be seen trying to hide her face and it’s hilarious.

Check out the image here:


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

