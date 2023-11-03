Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Show to take a 3 year leap; Randeep Rai aka Raghav to have massive transformation

The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The show which has been on everyone’s daily watch list is now all set to take a 3 year leap.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 09:04
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who played the role of Ram and Priya respectively earlier. The show has taken a leap and now stars Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

Also Read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Priya Gives a Befitting Reply to Nandini

The show which has been on everyone’s daily watch list is now all set to take a 3 year leap. Raghav will now be seen as a successful architect with only Pihu and Prachi there to support him through.

Speaking on his character’s transformation, actor Randeep Rai told a news portal, “When someone is deeply hurt, it moulds them into a different personality – making them more cynical towards the world in an effort to protect themselves. I’ve also gone through a phase where I thought it’s better to be alone than to get hurt – as is Raghav. Raghav has always appeared unruffled with situations that life has thrown at him but deep inside, there has always been a constant urge to prove himself and establish his own worth. Finally, after three years, that dream will be fulfilled. I’d like to request the viewers and our fans to stay tuned and witness the transformation into Raghav 2.0.”

Also Read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Ram Gets to Know Ishaan's Truth

In the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 we saw that Raghav loves Prachi but it is one-sided. Josh will meanwhile create a massive misunderstanding between Lakhan Kapoor and Raghav that the latter is asked to leave the Kapoor Mansion for good.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-TOI 

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Pihu Raghav Vedika Pooja Banerjee Niti Taylor Reena Aggarwal spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 09:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Surekha takes jibes at Akshara and Abhinav’s marriage
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj will not invite Baa and Vanraj for Anupama’s birthday party
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Lag Ja Gale: Actress Tanisha Mehta resumes shooting after being hospitalized with head injury on set
MUMBAI: Lag Ja Gale has been a popular TV show that is winning the hearts of viewers with its entertaining storyline...
Netizens gather in defense of Sidharth Malhotra over This latest video of the actor, check out what happened
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. Sidharth Malhotra aka Bollywood’s...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad all set to destroy the clean and decorated storeroom by Sahiba
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Netizens gather in defense of Sidharth Malhotra over This latest video of the actor, check out what happened

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tanisha Mehta
Lag Ja Gale: Actress Tanisha Mehta resumes shooting after being hospitalized with head injury on set
Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur transforms into Indian version of Wednesday Adams aka Budhwar, Netizens call her “sasti copy”
JYOTI GAUBA
Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Akash Dadlani roped in for the upcoming season
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Akash Dadlani roped in for the upcoming season
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Bani Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Banni Chow Home Delivery caught on fire