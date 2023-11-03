Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Show to take a 3 year leap; Randeep Rai aka Raghav to have massive transformation

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who played the role of Ram and Priya respectively earlier. The show has taken a leap and now stars Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

The show which has been on everyone’s daily watch list is now all set to take a 3 year leap. Raghav will now be seen as a successful architect with only Pihu and Prachi there to support him through.

Speaking on his character’s transformation, actor Randeep Rai told a news portal, “When someone is deeply hurt, it moulds them into a different personality – making them more cynical towards the world in an effort to protect themselves. I’ve also gone through a phase where I thought it’s better to be alone than to get hurt – as is Raghav. Raghav has always appeared unruffled with situations that life has thrown at him but deep inside, there has always been a constant urge to prove himself and establish his own worth. Finally, after three years, that dream will be fulfilled. I’d like to request the viewers and our fans to stay tuned and witness the transformation into Raghav 2.0.”

In the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 we saw that Raghav loves Prachi but it is one-sided. Josh will meanwhile create a massive misunderstanding between Lakhan Kapoor and Raghav that the latter is asked to leave the Kapoor Mansion for good.

