Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 trends online as fans express sadness over Ram and Priya leaving post leap; Check out reactions

MUMBAI : Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. What makes the show so the splendour, the aspirational characters that are accessible and most notably the unique yet delicate love story of two polar opposite people that has nothing in common with them other than their unselfish love for others.

However, the chemistry between Ram and Priya is the show's USP. The pair is finally shown together on film again after a protracted absence, and Priya is more strongly by Ram's side than ever.

According to the latest plot, the show is going through a major dramatic tangent and as reported earlier, Hiten Tejwani will be entering the show.

While the speculations are rife that he will take over the role of Ram Kapoor and play the character after the leap, he has been roped in to play the role of Ram’s brother, Lakhan.

Ram believes that his real mother is no more and will get the biggest shock of his life. Ram's real mother reveals the truth about Ram's brother and Nandini's evilness.

But it looks like the audience is not ready for the leap because post the leap Ram and Priya won’t be a part of the show. Their chemistry is so immensely loved and has such a loyal fan base that the fans do not wish to see them get replaced.

The show has been trending online and the fans have been expressing their feelings saying how much they will miss Ram and Priya post leap. They have been sharing their old scenes and different edits too. The fans sure are going to face a difficult time getting used to the new faces post leap.

Check out a few reactions:

their incomplete story will forever haunt me #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/c9OlS0WKLk — auts is bored (@tarboozroohafza) December 31, 2022

#BadeAchheLagteHain2

Its the most stupid decision to bring in gen leap & let the beautiful leads go with both of them confirming their exit we too bid adieu once they leave — Lela Devi (@LelaDevi2) December 31, 2022

yaar its really depressing can't hold my emotions...



After a long time I have been addicted to something..and that too is gonna over now....

..



my silly heart is not accepting and broke everytime..

trying to find happiness in other things but #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/UefjvgGoad — viman avimanka (@viman300599) December 31, 2022

The shockingly gross incompetence of the writers has taken #BadeAchheLagteHain2 from a potential masterpiece to an absolute mockery of a love story!

The audience will never forget this betrayal!! #ThereIsNoBALH2withoutNasha #ThereIsNoBALH2withoutRaya @SonyTV @BTL_Balaji — peace1125 (@1125shm) December 31, 2022

