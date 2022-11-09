Badshah: Collaboration on 'Voodoo' with J. Balvin is groundbreaking for my career

MUMBAI: Popular Indian rapper Badshah, whose song 'Voodoo' with J. Balvin has been integrated in Apple's keynote event, says that collaboration with the Latino superstar is groundbreaking and very important for both the Indian music industry and his career.

'Voodoo' was used for the launch of Apple's new AirPods Pro at its far-out event, making it an even more special and proud moment for India. The track showcased at the event with its striking, effects-filled video introducing the latest product, perfectly reflecting the song's supernatural theme.

Talking about the integration, Badshah said: "I had absolutely no idea that my song Voodoo was going to be played for Apple's keynote event. when I heard it I thought it was played only for the Indian market so I checked my setting to confirm but then got to know that it's just 1 event streamed live worldwide.

"I was so happy and surprised to see my song being integrated for the new AirPods Pro, a big shout out to Apple. Of course I'm really excited about their products - I-Phone 14 and especially the Apple Watch ultra and AirPods Pro that I use every day."

Badshah added: "This collaboration of mine on 'Voodoo' with J. Balvin who's the biggest Latino superstar is extremely groundbreaking and very important for the Indian music industry and for my career as well."

The rapper said that this collaboration just puts all of us on to another pedestal altogether.

"I'm really happy to see that Voodoo has crossed over and has such a long life."

Source: IANS