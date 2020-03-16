Badshah cooks 'pakoras' and says: 'I am in the wrong field, I can be a good chef'

Popular rapper Badshah feels he could be a good chef as he tried his hands at cooking and making 'pakodas' (fritters) on the sets of a dance-based reality show.

Badshah and Payal Dev are appearing on "DID Super Moms" as special guests. The two will be seen enjoying the performances dedicated to them but the most entertaining one for them was contestant Babli's dance to "Chudiyan Khanak Gayeen".

The "Tabahi" hitmaker was more surprised to know that Babli gets hungry after every 30 minutes. So, after her performance, host Jay Bhanushali asked the rapper and judge Remo D'Souza to prepare pakode (fritters) for her.

The "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" singer made potato, paneer and onion pakodas and served it to the contestant.

He later also mentioned: "Uff Uff Oh lord, I think I was in the wrong field till now. I can be a chef."

"DID Super Moms", is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar, airs on Zee TV.

