Badshah gets everybody grooving in the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer 3

India's Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI : The greatness of a culture can be found in its festivals’. And it is this greatness that Sony Entertainment Television’s acclaimed dance reality show India's Best Dancer 3 will bring alive this Sunday with its grand celebration of India’s rich diversity of festivals. The ‘Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar’ special episode will further be elevated by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah – the Judges of India’s Got Talent Season 10. 

Amidst this grandeur, the charismatic Badshah will grace the stage, infusing the evening with his musical prowess. With his chart-topping tracks, he will ignite the stage, setting off a dance frenzy as contestants and choreographers join him in a high-octane performance. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience as the rhythm takes over, and the vibe pulsates with cheer. 

Tune in to "India's Best Dancer 3 this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm only on  Sony Entertainment Television

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 16:29

