Badshah Onboards Telugu Actress Sakshi Vaidya For His Next Massive Release

MUMBAI: Ahead of the premiere of his debut global album which will feature credits from established artists from all over the world, music mogul and mentor Badshah is gearing up for the release of his next big single which is scheduled to release on the 8th of August 2023.

Poised to be one of the most anthemic chartbusters of the year, Badshah will be seen embracing his signature sound as seen in his earlier widely popular singles such as ‘Paani Paani’, ‘DJ Waale Babu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Garmi’, that earned him critical acclaim and amassed millions of views.

A source close to the rapper states, “With this single Badshah has a massive surprise in store for all of his fans who have been eagerly waiting for new music releases that embrace the soundscape he’s most loved and respected for. It’s been a while since Badshah released his archetypical kind of music and with this single Badshah not only comes back in full form but he will be reclaiming his position as the undisputed king of hip hop in India.”

Taking to social media today, the music titan shared a behind the scenes image from the music video of the to-be released single that features none other than upcoming South Indian actress and model, Sakshi Vaidya known for her debut in Telugu film 'Agent' opposite Akhil Akkineni. In addition to working opposite Varun Tej in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’, Sakshi has been cast as the female lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in an upcoming film directed by debutant Jayanth and has also been approached to play the second female lead in Pawan Kalyan’s highly-anticipated movie ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ that is directed by Harish Shankar and features Pawan Kalyan.

Known for his golden touch of giving a platform for budding actors to break into Bollywood through features in his music videos, it’s a widely known fact that Badshah has been instrumental in getting Akanksha Sharma, Lauren Gottlieb, Warina Hussain and Nora Fatehi their biggest breaks in Bollywood.

The 39-year-old-artist who is one of the highest paid rappers in India has been teasing about the single release on his social media since the past one week, highlighting how the forthcoming release is all about bangers and beats and will reinstate his supreme legacy within the hip hop and pop music landscape. Fans can’t seem to contain their excitement with Badshah trending on Twitter almost everyday.

