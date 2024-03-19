Badshah Unleashes His New Album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ At An Exclusive Fan Event hosted by Spotify.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 16:09
Badshah

MUMBAI: Excitement reached its peak as rapper, record producer, and singer-songwriter Badshah, released his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja (translated as ‘once there was a king’). Out now, this monumental masterpiece not only commemorates Badshah's remarkable 12+ years in the music scene but also underscores his unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression.

At an exclusive launch event hosted by Spotify, Badshah treated his fan community to a never-seen-before spectacle, narrating behind-scene tales and highpoints from the making of the album. He was joined on stage by several collaborators from the album,including Raftaar x Aastha, who features on the song “Like A Snake”, Fotty Seven x  Raga who features on the song “Alag Hai“, and Seedhe Maut, who made “Bajenge” alongside Badshah.
 
Last week, Badshah released an introduction video for Ek Tha Raja which featured a surprise and historic voiceover by the original “badshah” and film icon, Shah Rukh Khan, further fuelling anticipation among his fanbase and setting a milestone moment for the DHH community.

One of India’s most well-recognised and exported artists, Badshah currently enjoys a massive fan following, with more than 25 million followers on Spotify alone. He also has the distinction of being among the top 10 followed Indian artists on the platform globally, with a >30% year-on-year growth in listenership on Spotify in 2024. A truly global artist, Badshah’s fans come from around the world, with listeners on Spotify from not just India, but also the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and more. 
Featuring collaborations with over 15 superstar acts from the Indian music industry including Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Nora Fatehi, DIVINE, MC Stan, Raftaar and more, Badshah’s magnum opus transcends boundaries and genres and solidifies Badshah’s superstardom. This release follows the immense success of Badshah's 2023 EP 3:00 AM Sessions and his 2018 album O.N.E. Original Never Ends.  
‘Daaku’, the first track from the album, with its music video shot in Russia stacked up over 25 million views and set the ideal precedent for the fiery second music video ‘God Damn’ featuring Karan Aujla that releases today along with the album.

Badshah shares, "This album represents a culmination of years of passion, dedication, and artistic exploration. Each track is a testament to the power of collaboration and community building and the boundless potential of music to transcend boundaries."
This album released via Universal Music India, which takes listeners on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, rhythms and beats, is not just a catalogue of songs; but a cultural phenomenon and a celebration of diversity and community, and a testament to the ever-evolving spirit of Indian music. Poised to be the Badshah’s biggest reciprocation to his legions of loyal fans, Ek Tha Raja aspires to surpass even the loftiest of expectations and is merely a coronation of a new era in music, where the king reigns supreme. Badshah will be seen touring arena shows across the US, Singapore and Canada through the summer.
Album Tracklist:

God Damn – Badshah & Karan Aujla
O’Sajna – Badshah, DIVINE & Nikhita Gandhi
Like A Snake – Badshah, Raftaar & Aastha Gill
Bajenge – Badshah & Seedhe Maut
Hola Atcha Boy – Badshah, Kr$na & Prajina
Surma – Badshah 
Red And Blue – Badshah & Shai
Drinks On Me – Badshah & MC Stan
Soulmate – Badshah & Arijit Singh 
Body On Me – Badshah & Nora Fatehi
AMG – Badshah & Mehar Vaani
Naraaz – Badshah, Dino James & Ikka
Kalashnikova – Badshah & Draganov
Alag Hai – Badshah, Fotty Seven & Raga
Daaku – Badshah, Sharvi Yadav & Hiten
G-Yaan – Badshah

Badshah Unleashes Ek Tha Raja Spotify Like A Snake Raftaar x Aastha Arijit Singh Karan Aujla Nora Fatehi Divine MC Stan Raftaar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 16:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer finally announced
MUMBAI: Upcoming series titled Citadel has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the Indian version of the famous...
Imlie Spoiler: Exclusive! Surya and Imlie to get married
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Naga Chaitanya drops MAJOR UPDATE on Dhootha season 2 - Watch Video
MUMBAI : Naga Chaitanya has impressed the audience over the years and became one of the finest actors we have in Indian...
Showtime actress Shriya Saran opens up on working with Rajeev Khandelwal, ‘you'll never really know what's happening in his head’
MUMBAI :Shriya Saran is a name that needs no introduction. She has been a huge success down South and is now seen in...
Daldal: Bhumi Pednekar set to play most layered and complex cop ever on OTT - actor reveals INSIDE DEETS
MUMBAI : Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and...
Recent Stories
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Revisiting love in the times of the camera! Love Sex Aur Dhokha clocks 14 years of its release!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Garvita Sadhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith
Madhurima Tuli
Trending Pics: Madhurima Tuli sets fashion quotient high like never before, looks dazzling like a queen in her high-chic yellow outfit
Harshad Chopda
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Generation 3 emerge as the most loved couple on the show – TC Poll Results
Samarth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samarth Jurel congratulates ex co-star Rohit Purohit on bagging the show!
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi: Guess who's this NEW SARDAR on the show
Shark Tank
Shark Tank India 3: Founder shocks everyone asking for Rs 1250 funding, ‘never seen anybody like you’