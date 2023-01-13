Bagha’s Bawri is back in TMKOC

MUMBAI :Asit Kumarr Modi always says that “my viewers are my Boss”. As part of his unwritten promise to fans, he brings Navina Wadekar as Bagha's Bawri in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Talking about the new Bawri, the Creator and Maker of the show Asit kumarr Modi said, "I wanted a fresh and innocent face for the character of Bawri and we luckily found what we were looking for. She has also promised commitment to the show. Our show is the most loved show by the audience, and we need to fulfill their expectations. I am sure that they will love Bawri, played by Navina Wadekar. She is enthusiastic and understands the brand Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have auditioned so many talents and selected her. I Request viewers to shower their love and blessings on the new Bawri."

In the current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah Bawri is back from her town and promises to meet Bagha in the Garden but instead of meeting him she just sends a message of breaking up. Since then, not only Bagha and Natukaka but also Jethalal and other Gokuldham Society members have been worried. Everyone wants to know the reason behind Bawri's reaction. Now soon everyone will get their answers.

Neela Film Productions are planning a lot more surprises for its fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3600 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.