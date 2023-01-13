Bagha’s Bawri is back in TMKOC

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 10:38
Bagha’s Bawri is back in TMKOC

MUMBAI :Asit Kumarr Modi always says that “my viewers are my Boss”. As part of his unwritten promise to fans, he brings Navina Wadekar as Bagha's Bawri in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.   

Talking about the new Bawri, the Creator and Maker of the show Asit kumarr Modi said, "I wanted a fresh and innocent face for the character of Bawri and we luckily found what we were looking for. She has also promised commitment to the show. Our show is the most loved show by the audience, and we need to fulfill their expectations. I am sure that they will love Bawri, played by Navina Wadekar. She is enthusiastic and understands the brand Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have auditioned so many talents and selected her.  I Request viewers to shower their love and blessings on the new Bawri."

In the current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah Bawri is back from her town and promises to meet Bagha in the Garden but instead of meeting him she just sends a message of breaking up. Since then, not only Bagha and Natukaka but also Jethalal and other Gokuldham Society members have been worried. Everyone wants to know the reason behind Bawri's reaction. Now soon everyone will get their answers.  

Neela Film Productions are planning a lot more surprises for its fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3600 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Asit Kumarr Modi Navina Wadekar Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bagha Bawri YouTube Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama Marathi Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari TellyChakkar
Like
14
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 10:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
MUMBAI : Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news lately for his rumored relationship with actress Kiara...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj joins hands in front of Jayantilal and promises to repay his every penny
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, thinks she is useless to him
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Check out the time when Erica Fernandes broke the internet while wearing a black monokini
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. She has been in the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, Virat accepts it?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun B
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun Bijlani feels the same?
Kavita Banerjee catches up with this actress who calls her a ‘beautiful soul’
Kavita Banerjee catches up with this actress who calls her a ‘beautiful soul’
From Dipika Kakar to Rashami Desai, check out the list of Indian TV actresses who have changed their names
From Dipika Kakar to Rashami Desai, check out the list of Indian TV actresses who have changed their names
Audience Perspective! Anupamaa is a unique show, Here’s one reason why
Audience Perspective! Anupamaa is a unique show, here’s one reason why
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s mother talks about her relationship with Gautam and also reveals her top three conte
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s mother talks about her relationship with Gautam and also reveals her top three contestants
Falaq Naaz shows support for her brother Sheezan Khan in this new post
Falaq Naaz shows support for her brother Sheezan Khan in this new post