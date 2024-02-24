Baghin: ‘Such opportunities are offered to A-lister movie stars, doing this show is a blessing in disguise’, says Ansh Bagri - EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ansh Bagri and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed how he got into the skin of his character Deva and how challenging it is for him to come out of his character.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 17:51
Baghin

MUMBAI : Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST.  It is said that the heroine will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress)!

In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist, a Baghin commences on a journey of revenge on the people who were responsible for her killing. Actor Ansh Bagri will essay the male lead and Aneri Vajani plays the titular role. 

EXCLUSIVE! There was a phase where I thought I could not play Deva anymore as the character was taking over me and I faced anxiety issues: Ansh Bagri

Ansh shared, “I used to look at the other actors who played other parts from Deva’s point of view only. Off the screens also I used to behave with them in tone of the on-going sequence itself. When I had to show love to my brother or uncle, I used to show the same emotion in real life and when I fought with them in the sequence on-screen, I used to feel anger just by looking at them.

This performance has been a little different for me.  During the shoot also I used to feel like I am Deva in real life.”
Drawing comparisons to 90’s film Junoon starring Rahul Roy, he expressed, “I have seen Junoon but this story is not just about one character. Such concepts which are heavy on VFX are made only in movies and such a path breaking content coming on TV is a unique thing in itself! I feel blessed to be a part of such a concept. I have given my best to this show. Usually such opportunities are offered to A-lister movie stars so this opportunity coming to me is a blessing in disguise.

I am happy that people like the show and are connecting to my character as well.” 

Exclusive! Baghin is a powerful concept and it is not a typical drama: Mridula Oberoi

Well said Ansh!

