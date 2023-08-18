"Baipan Bhari Deva cast celebrate the vibrant Spirit of Mangalagaur on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3!"

MUMBAI: Gear up for an enchanting dose of childhood nostalgia and dance brilliance as "India’s Best Dancer 3" on Sony Entertainment Television presents a heartwarming "Bachpan Special" episode this weekend. The stage will be graced by the charismatic actress Nushratt Barrucha, who is all set to spread her charm while promoting her upcoming film "Akelli."

But that's not all! The cast of the much-talked-about movie "Baipan Bhari Deva," including the luminous Vandana Gupte, the graceful Shilpa Navalkar, the talented Suchitra Bandekar, and the radiant Deepa Parab, will be joining the celebration, accompanied by the visionary Director Kedar Shinde. Get ready to be swept away by their insightful anecdotes and experiences that shaped the making of this exceptional cinematic marvel.

The spotlight, however, will be on the exceptionally talented contestants and their dedicated choreographers. Together, they will embark on a journey to relive the precious moments of childhood through the universal language of dance. The innocence, the mischievousness, and the challenges that come with growing up will come alive on stage, promising a heartening and soul-stirring experience for viewers of all ages.

Adding a remarkable touch of girl power to the evening, the "India’s Best Dancer 3" girls will team up with the remarkable trio of Shilpa Navalkar, Deepa Parab, Vandana Gupte, and Suchitra Bandekar to celebrate the essence of Mangalagaur, a vibrant Maharashtrian festival that shines in the sacred month of Shravan. This festival, where women fast and each day unfolds new reasons to celebrate, will be brought to life through their scintillating performance on the song "Mangalagaur" from the much-loved movie "Baipan Bhari Deva." The stage will come alive with their energy, passion, and an electrifying aura that will leave you breathless.

Mark your calendars and set your reminders, because this weekend, "India’s Best Dancer 3" is going to be an unparalleled celebration of dance, innocence, and womanhood! Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.