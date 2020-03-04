Balaji Telefilms to introduce a NEW SHOW on Colors!

MUMBAI: The television and digital medium has evolved in a big way.

While fiction shows based on kitchen politics ruled Indian Television, shows such as Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Patiala Babes, Bahu Begum, Beyhadh 2 and many others redefined the conventional way of television viewing. The digital medium has brought in fresh and bold concepts with relatable content and with that television too has evolved bringing in concepts which are closer and introduce the reality of circumstances and dynamics in a family.

While there are many shows in the lineup, Ekta Kapoor who has won the hearts of the audience in the truest sense by presenting shows which are followed by the masses and rule the BARC charts, will soon introduce yet another show. Sources inform us that the show will be a family drama for Colors.

The TV Czarina, who helms Balaji Telefilms, currently has shows in the likes of Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and many others in her kitty. She is also gearing up to bring Pavitra Bhagya, a new show on television soon and we have already reported about the starry names who have been roped in for the cast.

