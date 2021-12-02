Balika Vadhu 2: REVIEW! Shivangi adds a fresh flavour to the chirpy Anandi, Randeep and Samridh fit perfectly as Anand and Jigar

MUMBAI : Balika Vadhu 2 has turned into a household name with its gripping storyline, nail-biting twists and more. The show took the 10 years leap yesterday and the fresh cast for Anandi, Jigar and Anand are played by Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa.

Yesterday was the first episode after the leap, introducing the trio as adults with Shivangi, Randeep and Samridh. Shivangi brings a fresh flavour to the character with her personality. She keeps the innocence intact and reminds us a little of Seerat and Naira with her small confrontation scene with Anand. Talking about Randeep as Anand, he is a perfect fit, just how Krish had established the character he takes it forward with more positive nuances, Anand is a perfect son, brother and friend that everybody would want. Talking about Jigar, Samridh has turned it into a surprise package, his grey shade gets perfectly stated in the first few frames. We have already seen him pressurise Anandi according to his will, it is surely going to be interesting to see how will Samridh unfold new layers to his character.

Talking about the episode, it was still an introduction with some impressively beautiful shots. The colour tones for the actors have worked extremely well to depict the shades of their characters. Shivangi adds a lot of life to her scenes onscreen and brings immense joy to the viewers as well. Randeep's good boy character has already begun to win hearts, and the fans had already rooted for the duo that shall be paired in near future. Their on and off chemistry promises that ShivRa could be the next most adored duo soon.

The leap looks quite promising for the show, and with the recent TRP rates, Balika Vadhu 2 has entered the race of top 20 by securing the 20th position for now. Just like the fans we are also hopeful that Shivangi's entry would turn into a lucky charm for the show.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com